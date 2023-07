Tell that to all the victims.

A homeless individual takes a nap beside some possessions below the Flamingo Road overpass on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In his July 1 letter, Richard Strickland claims that President Joe Biden’s economy has performed exceedingly well. Would someone please get the word out to the exploding homeless population in this country?