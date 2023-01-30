LETTER: There are plenty of Democratic lies also

Our debt is approaching 120 percent of GDP and people such as Mr. Graham play the Democrat vs. Republican game.

There are so many Democrat big lies, such as the Russian hoax and Donald Trump being an illegitimate president, but to stick with Jim Graham’s letter in the Jan. 21 Review Journal:

Mr. Graham argues that the debt ceiling is unrelated to spending. As any rational person would know, if we didn’t spend beyond our means we would not be talking about a debt ceiling. You don’t need a debt ceiling if you don’t spend so much. That’s a big lie?

The United States accumulates massive debt from overspending, as the last budget shows. One can quibble about who spends what, but one cannot quibble that all this debt is now on our grandchildren. Our debt is approaching 120 percent of GDP and people such as Mr. Graham play the Democrat vs. Republican game. No solutions, just severe partisan politics. Sad. And that’s not a lie.