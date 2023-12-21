LETTER: There are ways to fix Social Security

(Getty Images)

In their Sunday commentary, Marc Goldwein and Chris Towner write that economic growth cannot be counted on to save Social Security as is. I agree. However, Social Security was structured in such a manner so as to have numerous variables and options in place to make sure funding and benefits remained a constant.

Age is one variable that already has been adjusted twice so people in the program will start getting benefits at an older age as their lifespans increase. The other variables are raising the ceiling on wages subject to Social Security deductions and raising the withholding rate on the base wages subject to Social Security.

The Social Security program was the greatest undertaking by Congress since our country was formed. Congress has enough tools available to make sure it gets fixed when needed.