LETTER: There are ways to prepare for dark times beyond online charity

It isn’t pleasant to plan ahead for disasters. However, isn’t that preferable to requiring your family to formally request the charity of others?

I wish to extend every sympathy to the families touched by tragedy. Members of the public might take notice and financially prepare for potential hazards. I notice the establishment of GoFundMe accounts in the face of tragedies. Young people, in particular, should become aware of the availability of relatively inexpensive life insurance, especially if purchased at an early age. Likewise, there is some wisdom in obtaining auto insurance besides liability, and in excess of the state minimum at that.

It isn’t pleasant to plan ahead for disasters. However, isn’t that preferable to requiring your family to formally request the charity of others?