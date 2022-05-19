LETTER: There is a compromise on abortion
Yet both sides are dug in, emblematic of our current partisanship.
The leaked Supreme Court abortion opinion stems from a Mississippi case that would ban abortion after 15 weeks — unlike the crazy Texas law that sets the limit at six weeks. I support a woman’s right to choose. But natal care has come a long way in 50 years. It seems to me a perfect compromise: legal in all states but a new limit of 15 weeks. Unfortunately, neither side would budge. It’s emblematic of our country as a whole.