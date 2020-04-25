LETTER: There is a difference between Democrats and Republicans

(The Associated Press)

In his April 15 letter to the Review-Journal, “Big difference,” Robert J. McKee argues that “many young Americans are understandably upset that Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign” and that “some have even voiced the mistaken belief that there is no difference between the Republican and Democratic parties.” He then offers a history lesson in an effort to reassure them that there is a big difference.

Mr. McKee says he wants to remind “those of you who may feel this way of just a few of the progressive policies and organizations supported by Democrats over the past 100 years: Beginning in 1920, there is women’s suffrage … ” He then follows with the usual progressive laundry list of abortion rights, minimum wage,” free college, etc., all of which there are legitimate arguments against.

Back to women’s suffrage, though. The actual fact is that the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote was overwhelmingly supported by Republicans and not Democrats. In the House of Representatives, 200 Republicans and 102 Democrats voted “yes,” and in the Senate, 36 Republicans and 26 Democrats voted “yes.”

Another fact not mentioned is that the Republican Party was founded to oppose slavery. The 13th Amendment passed in 1865 with 100 percent Republican support and 23 percent Democrat support.

Yes, there is a big difference.