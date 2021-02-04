57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: There is no Clark County teen suicide trend

Harlan Stockman Las Vegas
February 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victor Joecks points that there were nine youth suicides in Clark County in 2019 and 18 in 2020 (“Depths of despair,” Jan. 27 column). He then hints that COVID school closures caused this increase. The trouble with this argument: The year 2018 saw 20 youth suicides, so there is no trend. Adult suicides — which typically average more than 400 a year in Clark County — were actually down in 2020.

I’m not making light of the tragedy. I’m simply pointing out that there is a lot of uncertainty in the statistics of small numbers.

MOST READ
1
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
2
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
3
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
4
Officer injured, man dead after screwdriver attack, police shooting
Officer injured, man dead after screwdriver attack, police shooting
5
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Nevada doing a poor job getting shots in older arms
Shirley Brice Henderson

It’s been maddening to see younger people in non-essential positions receive the vaccine before me, a 66-year-old woman with two different types of heart disease.

(House Television via AP)
LETTER: Congress tries to remove a member for speaking out
Brian Gardner Las Vegas

It used to be that Congress operated within the bounds of the Constitution. That is sadly no longer the case. Congress is now not a safe place to speak one’s viewpoint.

Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
LETTER: Joe Biden needs a refresher econ course
Adelle Gersten Las Vegas

President Joe Biden says he will not impose higher taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. Does he not know the difference between a covert and an overt imposition?

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Free speech isn’t absolute
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

When it comes to free speech, the Supreme Court ruled many years ago that the right to free speech does not extend to shouting “fire” in a crowded theater when, in fact, there is no fire.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas parents need to demand a return to school
Carolyn Doyel Henderson

Parents of high school and middle school students need to rise up and demonstrate at both Clark County School District office buildings demanding that their students have in-person learning and be allowed to play sports.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Teachers are “nonessential”?
Barbara Mason Las Vegas

While teachers are exposed to the same people every day, it is categorically false to imply this makes them less vulnerable to the virus.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Impeachment trial necessary
Helga Lott Las Vegas

Americans have a right to know the extent of then-President Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6.