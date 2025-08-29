81°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: There’s a good reason for Social Security tax cap

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Writer was correct about vets and spay/neuter
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Is Vegas offering a premium product for its premium prices?
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Trump plays footsy with Putin
The Strip. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
LETTER: Vegas is blowing it
Philip Palmintere Henderson
August 28, 2025 - 9:21 pm
 

In his August 19 letter, Randy Kornfield wishes that Social Security funding via FICA insurance premiums had no cap and applied to unearned income. But the reason for the status quo is simple: Social Security is not a generalized welfare program. The cap exists because Social Security benefits are also capped. This aligns with the program’s insurance-like structure, where benefits are tied to contributions, not need.

Mr. Kornfield goes on to assert that the existence of a cap on the insurance premiums is a benefit for high-income people at the expense of low-income people. The exact opposite is true: Each dollar contributed at the lower income levels buys a higher Social Security benefit.

Moreover, benefits are means-tested: Higher income recipients have their benefits “taxed away” — Uncle Sam giveth, and Uncle Sam taketh away. Lower-income people disproportionately benefit based on the dollar value of their benefits relative to the dollar value of their insurance premiums.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Trump plays footsy with Putin
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The dog and pony show in Alaska is over. President Donald Trump gave the vilest of dictators the royal treatment. That should make real conservatives — not the MAGA lot — sick.

The Strip. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
LETTER: Vegas is blowing it
Al Tobin Las Vegas

Las Vegas has shot itself in the foot. People feel ripped off. I feel ripped off.

LETTER: The days of bargain Vegas are over
Daniel Shumny Las Vegas

Elimination of the “value” traveler to Southern Nevada is the next planned step in the evolution of the Las Vegas experience.

A woman rides an electric scooter in downtown Raleigh, N.C., in May 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
LETTER: E-bike and scooter riders can be a local menace
Michael Dunegan Las Vegas

It is only a matter of time before a driver runs over one of the near-invisible e-motorists. And nobody wants to be that driver when such a simple solution exists.

MORE STORIES