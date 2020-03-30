LETTER: There’s a logic to maintaining the local construction workforce during coronavirus crisis

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

In response to complaints about the continuance of construction at Allegiant Stadium: The real logic in maintaining the construction workforce is that government may require the immediate construction of facilities to accommodate those who may require hospitalization. If the stadium is built out, it can be converted to acute care needs. Same goes for most commercial and retail projects.

If the workers disband and leave Nevada looking for work elsewhere, and then suddenly a need arises to rapidly construct buildings to contain and facilitate the sick, what will you do? Buy a few tents? Think of the whole picture. It’s not just about the money.