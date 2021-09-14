90°F
Letters

LETTER: There’s money to be made in pushing victimhood

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
September 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Ibram X. Kendi (The Associated Press)
John Stossel’s Monday column on “toxic victimhood” was on point. Why should we be surprised by the rhetoric coming from Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi and their ilk? Their messages are making them money hand over fist.

When the idealism loses its relevancy, all that remains is the cash, which was — in all likelihood — the heart of the matter from the start.

That they won’t debate their views speaks volumes. They must be afraid any public discourse might blow both their weak message and their golden goose right out of the water.

