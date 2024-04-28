67°F
LETTER: There’s more to improving Nevada schools than money

Jason Washburn Las Vegas
April 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I agree with Chas Catania’s Thursday letter about having a lottery to help fund education in our state. I also agree that the gaming industry can definitely withstand an increase in the gaming tax rate.

However, governors from both parties have boosted educational spending over the past decade, yet we are still at the bottom of the education ladder nationally. I think we need systemic changes in how our school system functions. Nevada is seen as a transient state. Therefore, no one really makes an effort to improve the school system because they are not here long enough to care. This is the wrong approach.

We need to change how parents interact with the schools that their children attend, and how our children act when they are in the classroom. Neither of these issues can be solved by throwing money at the school system.

