LETTER: There’s more to the Billy Walters story

Billy Walters, famed sports better and philanthropist, as seen at his golf club, Bali Hai Golf Club, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to the Review-Journal’s recent coverage of Billy Walters’ new book:

I’ve lived here since 1989 after being assigned here by the U.S. Air Force. I know there are plenty of stories out there about Mr. Walters, and your paper seems to be ignoring a whole bunch. I had friends — regular middle-class people — who were treated incredibly poorly at Stallion Mountain golf course, which he was involved in. Most of those former members would rather spit on him than shake his hand.

I also witnessed some of what was going on and watched in amazement as Mr. Walters used connections to fool local governments (Wildhorse Golf Course, Black Mountain and Bali Hai come to mind) in business dealings.

Tell the whole story instead of paraphrasing an early copy of his book.