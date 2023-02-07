51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: There’s no justification for this police beating

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
February 6, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on t ...
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (City of Memphis via AP)

In response to Kenneth Braun’s Thursday letter (“Gas on fire”) justifying the actions of the Memphis police officers when they recently beat a young man to death:

Mr. Braun would have us believe that five police officers could not subdue an unarmed man without beating him to death. There is no evidence that the victim was under the influence of any drugs that would imbue him with superhuman strength. But there is video evidence that clearly shows the victim being dragged from his car and viciously assaulted by the police despite his attempts to comply with their orders.

As for the victim’s attempt to flee, who among us would not have attempted to get away if we were being savagely beaten for no good reason?

Mr. Braun claims to have been a police officer for 20 years. He is the last person in the world who should have been vested with policing powers.

MOST READ
1
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
3
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
4
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
5
CARTOON: Newsom’s puppet master revealed
CARTOON: Newsom’s puppet master revealed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, ...
LETTER: Time to burst China’s balloon
Reid Grosky Las Vegas

Kudos to our side for a measured, safe handling of last week’s suspected China spy balloon incident.

A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. ...
LETTER: Criminals won’t obey gun laws
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to limit where concealed weapons can be carried in his state.

More stories for you
LETTER: Trump, Biden and classified documents
LETTER: Trump, Biden and classified documents
LETTER: Spending and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Spending and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?
LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Congress should have standards … but let’s be realistic
LETTER: Congress should have standards … but let’s be realistic