LETTER: There’s not enough time for House Democrats to impeach Donald Trump

It will be up to the voters in 2020.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In her July 1 letter, Rita Ransom writes that Congress must move to impeach President Donald Trump.” But it’s too late.

First, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., won’t allow the impeachment Democrats to proceed. Second, the United States is in the throes of a general election that’s only 15 months away.

The clock has run out on impeachment. The only way the president can be removed now is at the ballot box on Nov. 3, 2020, by the 63 million voters who put him in.