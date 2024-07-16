LETTER: There’s nothing wrong with Joe Biden

Oh my God, Joe Biden had a slip of the tongue and called Volodymyr Zelenskyy “Putin” and Kamala Harris “Trump.” Head for your fallout shelter!

Let’s get real. These minor gaffes have no impact whatsoever on policy, as they were slips of the tongue and everyone knew what he meant. These verbal missteps were not significant as compared to the president’s detailed responses to questions about foreign and domestic policy that were on point and answered with facts and knowledge.

Compare those responses to the former president, who can’t string together a cohesive sentence. Ramblings about weak toilet flushes and cancer from windmills to injecting bleach to counter COVID and entertaining nuclear weapons to stop storms. By the way, that’s the guy who mistook a picture of the woman who accused him of sexual assault for one of his ex-wives.

If getting a name wrong were a sign of dementia, half the frazzled moms who get their own kids’ names mixed up would constitute an Alzheimer’s epidemic. It’s true that they have to juggle dinner, soccer games and laundry, but at least they are not tasked with the fate of the free world.

The American public would be well served to listen to the substance of political discourse rather than be gaslighted by MAGA-maniacs and influenced by Russian disinformation campaigns.