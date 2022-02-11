LETTER: There’s plenty of fresh water for all

Lake Mead, which separates Arizona, bottom, and Nevada, top. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

There is more than enough fresh water on the planet. The truth is that some places have too much while others don’t have enough. Diversion is the answer. Diversion is much less expensive and much more permanent than desalination or stealing groundwater. For whatever reasons, our trusted elected and appointed officials are allowing the situation to become catastrophic. Why?