Letters

LETTER: These are riots, not protests

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
June 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The past couple of days, I have heard news commentators and print journalists refer to the riots taking place across the nation as “protests” or “violent protests.” When a group of people burn police stations, police vehicles and businesses, when they assault business owners and police officers, when — at the federal building in Oakland — they drive by and shoot two federal protective service officers, killing one, it is no longer a protest but a full-scale riot.

By the way the FPS officer was a 54-year-old black American just doing his job. Didn’t get much coverage of that homicide.

Have we become so politically correct that now most of our media can’t even tell the truth? The tragic criminal act that the Minneapolis police officer committed against George Floyd was horrendous, and we all hope he and any others who get indicted are punished. But now, unfortunately, the first peaceful protests have turned into riots across many of our cities. The news media should stop sugarcoating and call it what it is.

These are anarchists who are tearing apart out cities and distracting us from the only important event: the killing of Mr. Floyd, who never should have died.

