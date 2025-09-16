LETTER: They don’t care about voters

I find it outrageous that members of Las Vegas City Council toot their own horn for saving taxpayers $500,000 by not calling for a special election.

I find it outrageous that members of Las Vegas City Council toot their own horn for saving taxpayers $500,000 by not calling for a special election to replace the departing Victoria Seaman (“Las Vegas City Council to appoint Seaman’s replacement,” Sept. 4). This is the same council that had no problem throwing hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money in the trashcan to fight a golf course project for years, despite losing at every level of the judicial system. The council even lost at the Nevada Supreme Court and asked for a re-hearing.

The council members are in no way concerned with taxpayer dollars. They don’t want to have an election because they would like to appoint from their own group of connected players, voters be damned.