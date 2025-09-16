84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: They don’t care about voters

Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A spotted lanternfly flies past President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One, Thursday, Se ...
LETTER: Trump using emergency powers to override the Constitution
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
LETTER: We need our vaccines
The street is awash in purple and pink hues as casinos along The Strip light up purple and show ...
LETTER: Las Vegas needs to change
The Drama Club and Military Club perform during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at E ...
LETTER: Nevada’s new superintendent must put students first
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas
September 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I find it outrageous that members of Las Vegas City Council toot their own horn for saving taxpayers $500,000 by not calling for a special election to replace the departing Victoria Seaman (“Las Vegas City Council to appoint Seaman’s replacement,” Sept. 4). This is the same council that had no problem throwing hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money in the trashcan to fight a golf course project for years, despite losing at every level of the judicial system. The council even lost at the Nevada Supreme Court and asked for a re-hearing.

The council members are in no way concerned with taxpayer dollars. They don’t want to have an election because they would like to appoint from their own group of connected players, voters be damned.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
LETTER: We need our vaccines
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

It should be up to individual’s regardless of age or health condition, as to whether they want one.

The street is awash in purple and pink hues as casinos along The Strip light up purple and show ...
LETTER: Las Vegas needs to change
Mark Evans Las Vegas

Why spend $35 million to get tourism back only to have tourists find out that everything is the same?

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive ...
LETTER: How to bring about world peace
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

If President Donald Trump really wanted the warring to stop in the two current world hotspots and finally have peace, he would stop funding the efforts of Israel and Ukraine.

MORE STORIES