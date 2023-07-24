99°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: They hypocrisy of worrying about Democrats packing the Supreme Court

Randy Andrews Henderson
July 23, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)
U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)

I had to laugh at your July 19 editorial, “Democrats recycle shortsighted court-packing scheme.” Republicans had their own court-packing scheme. Do people not remember how they denied President Barack Obama his Supreme Court pick? They claimed it was because he had only nine more months in office. Yet when Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, they railroaded Amy Coney Barrett through only a month before the 2020 election. Certainly the definition of “court packing.” Such hypocrisy.

MOST READ
1
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
3
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
4
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
5
Lawsuit: Elderly patient abandoned on side of road after hospital discharge
Lawsuit: Elderly patient abandoned on side of road after hospital discharge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The end is near!
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

The Earth is doomed by population and economic growth.

More stories
LETTER: Bidenomics won’t make the history books
LETTER: Bidenomics won’t make the history books
LETTER: McCarthy seeks to expunge Trump impeachments
LETTER: McCarthy seeks to expunge Trump impeachments
LETTER: Judge issues order on social media/government collusion
LETTER: Judge issues order on social media/government collusion
LETTER: Viewpoints essays could be instructional tools
LETTER: Viewpoints essays could be instructional tools
LETTER: Hunter taking down his father
LETTER: Hunter taking down his father
LETTER: Supreme Court decision still allows some special preferences
LETTER: Supreme Court decision still allows some special preferences