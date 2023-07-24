LETTER: They hypocrisy of worrying about Democrats packing the Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)

I had to laugh at your July 19 editorial, “Democrats recycle shortsighted court-packing scheme.” Republicans had their own court-packing scheme. Do people not remember how they denied President Barack Obama his Supreme Court pick? They claimed it was because he had only nine more months in office. Yet when Ruth Bader Ginsberg died, they railroaded Amy Coney Barrett through only a month before the 2020 election. Certainly the definition of “court packing.” Such hypocrisy.