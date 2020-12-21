LETTER: Think of landlords during eviction moratorium

If the governor can issue a decree to control our local justice systems, why not also create a program to support homeowners who have suffered financial losses?

By the time Nevada’s most recent eviction moratorium expires, many rental property owners who have been unable to collect rents will have gone the better part of 13 months (save the 60-day reprieve beginning Oct. 15) with no income to support these properties.

As anyone who invests in real estate can attest, costs to own a home go well beyond a mortgage payment (principal and interest) to include HOA fees, property taxes, insurance, property management fees and maintenance/repair costs. In addition, mortgage issuers will not forgive balances and failing to pay other entities can involve having liens attached to the properties.

If the governor can issue a decree to control our local justice systems, why not also create a program to support homeowners who have suffered financial losses? Working with the counties to institute a property tax moratorium for impacted homeowners could be a start. Our current governor has strong ties to Clark County. Why not start there?