LETTER: Thirsty American Southwest should eye the Columbia River

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
August 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Infrastructure is a hot topic. I have a suggestion for a very small portion of the godzillion-dollar infrastructure deal. Dig a ditch, bore a tunnel or some combination of any technology that would allow diversion of Columbia River water into Lake Powell.

The Columbia would not miss a beat if some of the annual runoff were used to fill the reservoirs on the Colorado River. What would be wrong with developing the unusable land in the Southwest? If it took 10 years to fill lakes Powell and Mead, so what? Our elected and appointed officials sure aren’t coming up with grand plans to save the Colorado River.

The congressional contingents from California, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada — along with diplomats from Mexico — should be lobbying for a project to save the Colorado and enhance livability for the continent.

