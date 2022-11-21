LETTER: This country has a leadership void

(Associated Press file photo)

What characteristics and traits define a great leader? I respectfully submit my list of what I deem to be the essential elements:

They inspire, both through words and deeds; they demonstrate humility; they express admiration; they express gratitude and appreciation; and they uplift those most in need of uplifting amidst their darkest hour.

In the realm of politics — regardless of your political party membership — can you identify anyone in either major political party who satisfies these five requirements? Frankly and sadly, I cannot do so. For these reasons, I can no longer in good conscience affiliate myself with either political party.

If you are in agreement with me, I would urge you to seriously consider a nonpartisan political option in the immediate aftermath of this election.