Letters

LETTER: This country has a leadership void

Mark H. Ladenson North Las Vegas
November 20, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
What characteristics and traits define a great leader? I respectfully submit my list of what I deem to be the essential elements:

They inspire, both through words and deeds; they demonstrate humility; they express admiration; they express gratitude and appreciation; and they uplift those most in need of uplifting amidst their darkest hour.

In the realm of politics — regardless of your political party membership — can you identify anyone in either major political party who satisfies these five requirements? Frankly and sadly, I cannot do so. For these reasons, I can no longer in good conscience affiliate myself with either political party.

If you are in agreement with me, I would urge you to seriously consider a nonpartisan political option in the immediate aftermath of this election.

