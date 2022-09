There is one surefire way to get a teenager to do something you don’t want.

Your columnist Victor Joecks writes last Sunday that gubernatorial candidates have different views on banning books. There is one surefire way to get a teenager to do something you don’t want. That is to tell the teenager he or she should not do it. Even pre-teens have been saturated with porn. It is a sad state of affairs, but it is reality.