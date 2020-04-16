LETTER: This isn’t what anyone would call ‘living’

Who would have believed that the great American people could be conquered by fear and left cowering in their own homes?

Gov. Steve Sisolak is so right that this is not a game. It is a disaster.

Who would have believed that the great American people could be conquered by fear and left cowering in their own homes? We are allowed to go out and forage for food, but we must stay away from other shoppers, not able to see if they are smiling because of face masks. People have fear in their eyes when they look at others as though they are the enemy, and then we scamper back home. I do not consider this living.

If we are not exposed to the virus, how are we going to become immune to it? The idea of the country closing down was to not stress our medical providers. OK, we have shown we can do this. Now it is to keep us safe? I want the life back that I worked so hard for, and I hate this feeling of helplessness. The power in so few hands is indeed scargy.

What has happened to common sense? Close golf courses at which people are exercising and getting fresh air? Can someone explain the danger in that? If a business can show it is being responsible, let it open.

Nevada will be the hardest hit by this shutdown. We rely on residents of other states and the world tokeep our great cities solvent. It is going to take a long time to recover. Every day is just making it worse. Enough, already.