Letters

LETTER: This land is your land, this land is Greenland

Steven Kunelis Pahrump
February 3, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Jan. 24 letter, Gary Beckman is absolutely right. Greenlanders do not want to be part of the United States, and the use of military force against a NATO country would be immoral, illegal and repressive.

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s obsession with Greenland borders on the absurd. He claims that there are no written documents respecting Denmark’s right to Greenland. This is not true. A 1916 treaty between Denmark and the United States states that: “The U.S. government will not object to the Danish government extending their political and economic interests to the whole of Greenland.”

LETTER: ICE and the Strip
Dale Smith Fort Mohave, Arizona

The gainfully employed aren’t the main targets.

A photo of Alex Pretti is displayed during a vigil for Alex Pretti by nurses and their supporte ...
LETTER: Joecks reaching for straws to justify Pretti shooting
Herbert Linden Henderson

Could Mr Joecks explain how many split-second decisions had to be made by the shooters between shots three and four, or five and six, or six and seven, or seven and eight, or eight and nine?

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Congress needs to exert oversight
Nathan Lachenmyer Las Vegas

Elections determine who governs. They do not eliminate the need for limits on executive power.

