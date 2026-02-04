LETTER: This land is your land, this land is Greenland

In his Jan. 24 letter, Gary Beckman is absolutely right. Greenlanders do not want to be part of the United States, and the use of military force against a NATO country would be immoral, illegal and repressive.

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s obsession with Greenland borders on the absurd. He claims that there are no written documents respecting Denmark’s right to Greenland. This is not true. A 1916 treaty between Denmark and the United States states that: “The U.S. government will not object to the Danish government extending their political and economic interests to the whole of Greenland.”