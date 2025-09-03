85°F
Letters

LETTER: This new road construction project stinks

Mark Strussenberg Henderson
September 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I live in Henderson, and I’m convinced that the people who are the “Inspiration” for the new Boulder Highway hate us.

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Aching for Joe Biden
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump has sunk the American — and Vegas — economy.

