LETTER: This politician embodies the D.C. swamp

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

You would think after being in the political arena for 45 years, Joe Biden (or his son), would know enough not to be personally involved in using their name, power or influence to scam Ukraine for $50,000 a month for services or favors heretofore unknown. Seems as if all politicians simply can’t ignore the temptation to wet their beaks at the political cash trough.

As usual, the Democrats and their cohorts in the liberal media are pointing fingers at the wrong person in their ongoing attempt to slander President Donald Trump and unjustly influence the 2020 election.