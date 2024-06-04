90°F
LETTER: This 'solution' to our water problems just won't work

The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, on April 28, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: These drivers don’t pay their fair share
LETTER: Trump tax cuts by the numbers
LETTER: Nothing wrong with firefighter overtime pay
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Barefoot and pregnant?
Moss Krivin Beverly Hills, California
June 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Saturday letter to the editor, Jim Veltri supports desalination. He is missing many facts.

Desalination plants aren’t discussed more frequently because they’re not a realistic option. For a few: They’re expensive. Prohibitively so — to both build and run. They’re inefficient. It costs at least $2,000 to produce one-acre-foot of water. The plants are enormous, hideous monstrosities, which no beach town wants. Desalination requires huge amounts of energy — the opposite of “going green.” It’s the coastal equivalent of strip mining and deadly to sea life. It produces a byproduct of millions of pounds of salt that cannot be disposed of simply or efficiently or, for environmental reasons, be “dumped back in the ocean.”

Mr. Veltri is also obviously unaware of the astronomical costs and infrastructure that would be needed to “pipeline” water to Nevada and Arizona. For those reasons and others, desalination is a nonstarter. Especially in environmentally conscious California.

Robert S. Hadfield Las Vegas

Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles. These car owners must be made to pay their fair share of the cost of roads. Put an end to this insanity now.

Kathy Knapp Henderson

We ladies have had to fight the bulk of the 20th century to be recognized, educated and rewarded.

