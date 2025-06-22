LETTER: This time, Hanson misses the point on the left

Usually, Victor Davis Hanson backs up his comments with supportive information. This was not the case in his June 15 commentary, “The rogue’s gallery.”

Mr. Hanson knows the Constitution, but he fails to apply it. Both Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Mohamed Sabry Soliman are entitled to due process. If the evidence shows they are guilty, then they should be put away, either in jail here or deported to their home countries. In America, we hold that a person is assumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

In regard to the “riots” in California, Mr. Hanson makes statements suggesting the violent offenders are not being prosecuted. Both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom have clearly stated that they support peaceful demonstrations, but are strongly opposed to violence and vandalism. Many times, however, those engaged in the latter are not part of the quiet protest and have their own agenda. Local law enforcement would take the necessary and appropriate action against these perpetrators.

The California National Guard, which President Donald Trump federalized, and the Marines were not called in by the governor. Many argue that this was “grandstanding” on the part of the president and was inappropriate.