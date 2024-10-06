88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Abortion on the Nevada ballot in November
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTERS: School district has a budget shortfall
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada on the verge of one-party rule
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Kamala and the border
Michaela Protin Las Vegas
October 5, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I read with dismay the Review-Journal’s recent editorial on Question 3. I had no idea that Question 3 actually represented “ranked-choice” voting. The TV ads sure put a different spin on it, talking only about open primaries. I think there should have been advertising to refute those ads and explain the real damage that would be done if Question 3 passes.

I don’t think the measure would win the popular vote if people really understood what it was all about. As it stands, I’m afraid the friendly, clean-cut people on television touting the benefit of voting “yes” will have no trouble winning the battle.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Power to the people!
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Ranked-choice voting would be a boon to Nevada.

LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
Randy Kornfield Henderson

Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.

MORE STORIES