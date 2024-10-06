LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3

I read with dismay the Review-Journal’s recent editorial on Question 3. I had no idea that Question 3 actually represented “ranked-choice” voting. The TV ads sure put a different spin on it, talking only about open primaries. I think there should have been advertising to refute those ads and explain the real damage that would be done if Question 3 passes.

I don’t think the measure would win the popular vote if people really understood what it was all about. As it stands, I’m afraid the friendly, clean-cut people on television touting the benefit of voting “yes” will have no trouble winning the battle.