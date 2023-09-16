81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Those dumb Republicans

Don Ellis Henderson
September 15, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

How dumb can a political party be? It is difficult to believe how the new Republicans keep trying to accomplish the impossible.

Their political agenda on abortion, investigations, impeachments and nasty rhetoric is only tearing them apart. In the past election they kept predicting a huge red wave, but look at what happened. You might think they would change their tactics, but they have added more misery to the party.

The Republican Party did a lot of good things for our country over the years. But recently, all Republicans seem to want to accomplish is revenge for losing their once-elected, twice-impeached, 91-count indicted hero. The world sees what they are doing, but they will not relent. It will be a blue tsunami if they keep trying to surf without water.

MOST READ
1
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
2
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
3
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
4
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
5
The Sphere might be Phish’s Vegas aquarium
The Sphere might be Phish’s Vegas aquarium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
LETTER: A lack of leadership
Bradley Guichard Las Vegas

Jesus Jara is the problem at school district.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden is too old to run again
John Turzer Henderson

While his age alone is a problem, let’s look at the real reasons Mr. Biden should not run.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Thoughts on Biden’s age
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

Statistically, President Biden could live to serve another four-year term in office with time to spare.

The American Flag blows in the wind as the Stratosphere hotel-casino observation deck is shown ...
LETTER: Let’s stand together
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Let’s not forget we are the “United” States of America.

More stories
LETTER: If UFOs are real, why cover it up?
LETTER: If UFOs are real, why cover it up?
LETTER: The Don avoids the Republican debate
LETTER: The Don avoids the Republican debate
LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist
LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
LETTER: The megadonor double standard
LETTER: The megadonor double standard
LETTER: A tale of seven presidents
LETTER: A tale of seven presidents