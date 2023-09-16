LETTER: Those dumb Republicans

Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

How dumb can a political party be? It is difficult to believe how the new Republicans keep trying to accomplish the impossible.

Their political agenda on abortion, investigations, impeachments and nasty rhetoric is only tearing them apart. In the past election they kept predicting a huge red wave, but look at what happened. You might think they would change their tactics, but they have added more misery to the party.

The Republican Party did a lot of good things for our country over the years. But recently, all Republicans seem to want to accomplish is revenge for losing their once-elected, twice-impeached, 91-count indicted hero. The world sees what they are doing, but they will not relent. It will be a blue tsunami if they keep trying to surf without water.