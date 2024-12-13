41°F
Letters

LETTER: Those empty federal office buildings

FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intak ...
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
December 12, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Debra J. Saunders’ Sunday column on remote work was very telling regarding the excessive bloat in our federal bureaucracy. Our feckless president set the example for the other redundant agencies by being MIA 40 percent of the time, vacationing or who knows what during his tenure. So the contagion of the “work from home” attitude contributed to the “trickle down” effect, (Ms. Saunders’ words), causing Washington, D.C., government offices to be mostly empty.

The pandemic has long since ended but the workforce is acting as if it’s still lurking out there, ready to pounce on the vulnerable. Everyone knows that’s not the case but the thinking, I guess, is: What’s good for the commander-in-chief is good for them. Maybe they hope they will stay out of sight and hope the cushy stay-at-home jobs fly under the radar.

But there’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility. The party will be over as Donald Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency will mandate that those employees physically show up to work. And the dirty little secret will be exposed that they were never needed in the first place.

Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

The only skillful deal-making Mr. Trump has ever pulled off was in selling to the electorate the biggest bottle of snake oil ever foisted on the American public: himself.

FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intak ...
Bob Gomperz Las Vegas

Today’s policymakers and water managers would do well to remember that their predecessors developed public works to meet future demand.

AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
Liz Lucchesi Henderson

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room.

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Jay Zack Henderson

The parties have both lost a moral compass.

Thinkstock
Brenda Beverly Las Vegas

You can contact the drug companies and ask for help on the cost. There are other programs that offer assistance. Contact the National Cancer Society for information.

Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Peter McMurran Henderson

After four years of political, social and economic discord, the worst inclinations of our voting populace were realized with the return to the presidency of an ill-tempered convicted felon.

Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Michael Reilly Las Vegas

As a long-time resident of Las Vegas and UNLV fan, I want to know how a city with so many resources did not find a way to keep an excellent football coach, Barry Odom.

Brad Swart Henderson

The presidential pardon has allowed someone who has violated a number of federal gun laws to essentially walk free from his crimes.

