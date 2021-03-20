68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Thoughts on a new political party for those in the center

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
March 19, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The recent Review-Journal letter “New party” is missing one essential ingredient — a national charismatic figure to pull the new party together and get the ideological message of “compromise” across to Americans. If such a leader doesn’t emerge well before the 2022 midterms, the country isn’t ready for a new party which can garner votes from disgruntled Americans even if they are fed-up with Republicans and Democrats.

MOST READ
1
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
2
1st Nevada transgender pageant winner reflects on obstacles
1st Nevada transgender pageant winner reflects on obstacles
3
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
4
Rio to undergo renovations, rebranding
Rio to undergo renovations, rebranding
5
CARTOON: Knocking on the door
CARTOON: Knocking on the door
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.