Letters

LETTER: Thoughts on Biden’s age

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
September 14, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Much has been made in the media about President Joe Biden’s age and — although his health is reportedly good — whether age should be a bar to his running for a second term. Few if any people know how long they will live.

Statistics show that one’s remaining life expectancy depends on one’s age at the present time. Records at the National Center for Health Statistics indicate that the life expectancy for a man of 82 years, the age Biden would be if re-elected, is another eight years. Statistically, President Biden could live to serve another four-year term in office with time to spare.

