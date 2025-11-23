LETTER: Thoughts on the special session

As a common-sense independent voter, I rarely find myself agreeing with Democrats. However, the recent failed bills that would have handed out film studio tax credits and capped investor homebuying were positive developments.

Film studios are going the way of 35mm cameras and being replaced by digital formats. Artificial Intelligence is rapidly advancing to the point that traditional film studios are not needed. AI can create digital formats that rival any studio function today. Putting tax dollars into a dying business model was a bad idea.

Home affordability is caused by the government, not people buying income properties. Land and infrastructure costs rise from lengthy environmental impact studies. Labor costs rise from government overreach, regulations and taxes. Raw material costs rise from government overreach, regulations and taxes. All these combined add excessive costs to homebuilding.