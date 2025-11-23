55°F
Letters

LETTER: Thoughts on the special session

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Dangerous drivers are a problem in Las Vegas
LETTER: Nevada dodges bullet on film tax subsidies
LETTER: County bypasses voters to extend fuel tax
LETTERS: NV Energy hits rooftop solar
Steven Ginther Mesquite
November 22, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated November 22, 2025 - 9:10 pm

As a common-sense independent voter, I rarely find myself agreeing with Democrats. However, the recent failed bills that would have handed out film studio tax credits and capped investor homebuying were positive developments.

Film studios are going the way of 35mm cameras and being replaced by digital formats. Artificial Intelligence is rapidly advancing to the point that traditional film studios are not needed. AI can create digital formats that rival any studio function today. Putting tax dollars into a dying business model was a bad idea.

Home affordability is caused by the government, not people buying income properties. Land and infrastructure costs rise from lengthy environmental impact studies. Labor costs rise from government overreach, regulations and taxes. Raw material costs rise from government overreach, regulations and taxes. All these combined add excessive costs to homebuilding.

LETTER: Dangerous drivers are a problem in Las Vegas
Gabe Raad Las Vegas

Local police need our help. Similar to the Nevada DMV initiative to have us report unregistered vehicles, we need to be able to report dangerous drivers who are a threat to the safety of all citizens.

LETTERS: NV Energy hits rooftop solar
Brian Covey Las Vegas

NV Energy officials are coming after private rooftop solar owners claiming we don’t cover our share of the infrastructure needed to operate their company.

