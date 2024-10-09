LETTER: Threatened dock strike leads to panic buying
Did we learn nothing during the pandemic?
Why is there panic buying at Costco and Sam’s Club? I have seen it at Target as well. Did the public learn nothing from the pandemic?
It is time for people to stop thinking of themselves and remember we are all in this together. Purchase one package of toilet paper and leave some for the next person. Stores can be the solution to panic buying by limiting the number of packages per person. It’s sad that people have to be reminded to be kind to others.