LETTER: Threatened dock strike leads to panic buying

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Ugh: Those political ads
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster
Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
October 8, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Why is there panic buying at Costco and Sam’s Club? I have seen it at Target as well. Did the public learn nothing from the pandemic?

It is time for people to stop thinking of themselves and remember we are all in this together. Purchase one package of toilet paper and leave some for the next person. Stores can be the solution to panic buying by limiting the number of packages per person. It’s sad that people have to be reminded to be kind to others.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should make it mandatory for junior high and high school students to take economics classes. It appears many of our elected politicians have not.

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster
Joe Medrano North Las Vegas

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

A coyote wanders at Lake Mead in this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas R ...
LETTER: Time to ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada
Fred Voltz Boulder City

Why should we allow the mass slaughter of any wildlife species? Is this any different than condoning random mass shootings of innocent people by a deranged individual or group?

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3
Michaela Protin Las Vegas

I don’t think the measure would win the popular vote if people really understood what it was all about.

