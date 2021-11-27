49°F
LETTER: Throwing cold water on Thansgiving cheer

Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas
November 26, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

In 1621, Pilgrims and the Wampanoags came together and celebrated what later became known as the first Thanksgiving. The harmony that existed between these two groups is one of the few examples of a peaceful relationship between white European settlers and Natives and — along with a successful harvest — was among the many reasons for the settlers of Plymouth to be thankful.

It seems Michael Ramirez missed the point of this first Thanksgiving, as he used his Thursday cartoon to further promote division along political lines. I’m sure Mr. Ramirez has a lot to be thankful for — we all do. It would have been nice for him to take one day to show some gratitude and to save the political agenda for all of our crazy uncles joining us at dinner.

LETTER: Break up the two-party monopoly
It would be funny if it weren’t so sad, but I don’t know how people can be so blind to the blatant monopoly and collusion of the Democratic and Republican parties.

LETTER: The rich get richer with Build Back Better
The Build Back Better legislation that passed the House last week has me confused coming from a Democratic Party claiming that no one earning less than $400,000 will see a tax increase.

LETTER: Biden’s reckless spending and inflation
It’s easy to blame COVID for the high inflation we are experiencing. But the real problem are the emergency responses to COVID.