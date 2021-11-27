LETTER: Throwing cold water on Thansgiving cheer

In 1621, Pilgrims and the Wampanoags came together and celebrated what later became known as the first Thanksgiving. The harmony that existed between these two groups is one of the few examples of a peaceful relationship between white European settlers and Natives and — along with a successful harvest — was among the many reasons for the settlers of Plymouth to be thankful.

It seems Michael Ramirez missed the point of this first Thanksgiving, as he used his Thursday cartoon to further promote division along political lines. I’m sure Mr. Ramirez has a lot to be thankful for — we all do. It would have been nice for him to take one day to show some gratitude and to save the political agenda for all of our crazy uncles joining us at dinner.