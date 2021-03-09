60°F
LETTER: Tick Segerblom does our thinking for us

Paul Mills Las Vegas
March 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In your Saturday story on the petition to stop the name change of McCarran International Airport, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom says that politicians make decisions all the time. I thought they were elected to represent the people in the city, county, state and country they represent. Therefore, it’s my belief that the people should be consulted on any decision that affects where they live.

Now I could be wrong, but I know there is one political party that enjoys making decisions without consulting anyone except their colleagues and — my favorite — the lobbyists and/or former politicians.

