LETTER: Tick Segerblom should know better

I find it hard to believe that a fourth-generation Nevada elected official, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who has been in politics for more than 37 years did not know accepting a gift in excess of $10,000 was an ethics violation (“Clark County commissioners to face ethics board over F1 tickets,” Friday Review-Journal). I think he knew but figured he would get away with it — which, in this city, he will. Sad really.