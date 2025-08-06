95°F
LETTER: Tick Segerblom should know better

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom delivers remarks during a media event commemorating th ...
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom delivers remarks during a media event commemorating the two-year anniversary of the Navigation Center in Las Vegas July 9 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
August 5, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I find it hard to believe that a fourth-generation Nevada elected official, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who has been in politics for more than 37 years did not know accepting a gift in excess of $10,000 was an ethics violation (“Clark County commissioners to face ethics board over F1 tickets,” Friday Review-Journal). I think he knew but figured he would get away with it — which, in this city, he will. Sad really.

