"Tick" Segerblom. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom is a clown in a business suit. His quote in the Wednesday Review-Journal pretty much says it all. “So it’s a dream come true for me,” Mr. Segerblom said about the Legislature granting commissioners the authority to raise the sales tax by a percentage point.

All this man preaches is tax, tax and then tax some more. They would probably love Mr. Segerblom in California.