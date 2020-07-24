94°F
Letters

LETTER: Tiger show is animal cruelty

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
July 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m among those who are disappointed by our county commissioners’ decision, against staff recommendations and public input, to allow for tigers to be housed under a tent next to the airport (“Strip magic show with tigers gets county’s OK,” July 23). These animals have just been relegated to a miserable existence in close proximity to noise from planes taking off and landing, all so that the family who owns them can profit.

If Jay Owenhouse, who owns the tigers, was truly the animal advocate he pretends to be, he wouldn’t be seeking to profit off them. He would be protecting them from public displays. He claims his animals participate in the shows because they want to. How does he know? Did he ask them? Are we to believe that wild animals prefer the stage and captivity between performances to a life of roaming freely in their natural habitat?

By now, we’re getting a little weary of the tired old characterization of being a hedonistic town that only cares about fun and taking people’s money. How about displaying some modicum of respect and concern for animal welfare standards?

