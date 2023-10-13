LETTER: Time for a new Contact With America

Newt Gingrich makes a stop at the National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville, Iowa, in this undated photo. (AP Photo/The Gazette, Nikole Hanna) Nikole Hanna

With all the labor contracts currently being negotiated, I believe that it is time for the United States to have another contract on its behalf. Back in 1994, Republican leader Newt Gingrich developed what he referred to as “The Contract With America.” President Bill Clinton was so impressed with it that he eventually integrated some of it into his own agenda.

The result was years of unparalleled prosperity in our country.

Today, after three years of economic chaos, we are badly in need of another contract. Members of the GOP need to quit complaining about the Democrats’ dismal leadership and come forth with a program of their own. If no one wants to step up, then someone needs to ring Mr. Gingrich’s bell and tell him it’s time for a new contract.