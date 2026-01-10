LETTER: Time for an AI Congress?

People are excited about artificial intelligence because it’s the first technology in decades that doesn’t just automate tasks — it amplifies human thinking itself. And after watching Congress operate lately, it’s hard not to think Capitol Hill could use some amplified thinking.

After another year of dysfunction, shutdown threats and endless partisan theater, a serious question arises — only half in jest: Would artificial intelligence do a better job?

An AI wouldn’t need campaign donations. It wouldn’t spend half its time crafting talking points designed to avoid answering questions. It wouldn’t gaslight constituents or send template responses that politely say nothing. An AI would analyze data, evaluate outcomes and recommend solutions based on facts rather than political survival.

No one is seriously proposing handing the gavel to a machine — though at times it’s tempting. Democracy requires human judgment, values and accountability. The problem is that those qualities often seem absent in modern governance. Perhaps Congress could learn something from AI: listen more, posture less, rely on evidence and focus on outcomes instead of optics.

If algorithms can optimize traffic, detect fraud and assist doctors in saving lives, it’s not unreasonable for Americans to joke that a well-programmed AI — with no ego and no lobbyists — might outperform a dysfunctional Congress.

Until Congress proves it can govern with the discipline of a basic algorithm, Americans will keep wondering whether the real problem isn’t technology, but leadership.