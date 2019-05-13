81°F
Letters

LETTER: Time for Congress to outlaw assault weapons

Christopher Digsby Las Vegas
May 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I am writing in support of S.66, the assault weapons ban of 2019. We as Americans have the right to bear arms. We do not, however, have the right to own these weapons that can produce such a mass devastation in such a short amount of time. These are military-grade weapons and should only be used accordingly.

Civilians have no need for such high-powered rifles. Public safety grossly outranks any individual’s desire to have something like this.

We’re relying on U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee to get this bill passed.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Impeachment can’t come soon enough
Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas

More than 500 former attorneys and legal staff of the Justice Department have signed a letter stating that Attorney General William Barr is full of it.

Entrance to Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley. (Michael Quine/Las ...
LETTER: There’s more to the Northwest Academy story
Brent Facer St. George, Utah

Your series “Deserted in the Desert” about Northwest Academy ignored some important facts. Any entity working with maladapted youth will have allegations.

LETTER: GOP needs to mount a moral defense of capitalism
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Conservatives are now attacking the Green New Deal by pointing out (correctly) that government control of the economy will not work, will raise taxes, will cost too much, etc.

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students
John A. Bauman Las Vegas

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
LETTER: Measles outbreaks and the Southern border
John Robison Las Vegas

In a letter to the editor, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.”