LETTER: Time for light rail line all over the valley

A bill introduced in Congress and backed by Nevada's congressional delegation would remove red tape and promote the best route for XpressWest's proposed high-speed rail project connecting Las Vegas with Southern California. Courtesy photo.

With the worsening traffic congestion and pollution due to the growth of Clark County, it’s about time to build a light rail all over the city, from Las Vegas to the airport to Summerlin, Henderson, Green Valley and Boulder City all the way to the Lake Mead Recreation Area. Copy what Los Angeles did. It was a success, as I am a former LA resident. They even have parking lots for the riders with security near the station. Lastly, this will create thousands of jobs.