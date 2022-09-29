83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Time for light rail line all over the valley

Thomas Lasam Las Vegas
September 28, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
A bill introduced in Congress and backed by Nevada's congressional delegation would remove red ...
A bill introduced in Congress and backed by Nevada's congressional delegation would remove red tape and promote the best route for XpressWest's proposed high-speed rail project connecting Las Vegas with Southern California. Courtesy photo.

With the worsening traffic congestion and pollution due to the growth of Clark County, it’s about time to build a light rail all over the city, from Las Vegas to the airport to Summerlin, Henderson, Green Valley and Boulder City all the way to the Lake Mead Recreation Area. Copy what Los Angeles did. It was a success, as I am a former LA resident. They even have parking lots for the riders with security near the station. Lastly, this will create thousands of jobs.

MOST READ
1
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
2
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
CARTOONS: The tragic new leading cause of death among young people
3
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
Fatal shootout leads to traffic delays on I-15 in California
4
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
Sisolak says man convicted in Luxor bombing escaped this weekend
5
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
Woman’s boyfriend, brother and father accused in killing of suspected robber
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Supporters respond to a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a campaign rally at Reno-Tahoe I ...
LETTER: Politicians, media stoke division as election nears
David Lyons Las Vegas

As the November elections approach, we see the politicians — and, more so, the mainstream media — trying to stoke racism and religious discrimination back to the forefront.