LETTER: Time for Nancy Pelosi to step aside

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

As an active senior, I understand how keeping busy is good for the mind and body. But I read recently in the Review-Journal that House Speaker Nancy Peloski is considering yet another leadership term. This makes me upset.

Seniors tend to become very opinionated and lose the open-mindedness they once had. Plus, because of our age, we tend to think we know it all. The younger voters need to have younger people in government. Term limits would help.