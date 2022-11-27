LETTER: Time for NDOT to end failed HOV experiment

The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thank you for the Wednesday editorial regarding the HOV “experiment,” which, by any reasonable account, has been an abject failure. Having no measurement data to support the continued use of these lanes is negligent. Officials at the Nevada Department of Transportation should be held accountable to the public for the lack of due diligence in this regard. To many of us, this policy is a misuse of our highway system for a very narrow return.

There are many good things NDOT works hard to improve, but this one is a loser. My experience over the years is primarily the U.S. Highway 95 corridor, where the HOV lane is used largely as an autobahn for the appropriately described scofflaws. I have clocked single occupants speeding in excess of 85 mph and never once witnessed enforcement.

At a maximum, the HOV lanes should be implemented only during the heaviest traffic hours in select areas. In the interest of responsible governance and the needs of the community, open the lanes.