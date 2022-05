I hope we elect legislators this November who will be laser-focused on our water problems.

The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, on April 28, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)

Regarding your May 8 editorial on desalination and the May 11 article “Water plan”: I hope we elect legislators this November who will be laser-focused on our water problems and allocate taxpayer funds accordingly.