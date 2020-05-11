81°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Time for Nevada to crack down on car registration scofflaws

Ken Gutstein Henderson
May 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2020 - 9:50 pm

Even with the limited amount of driving I am doing these days, I can’t help but notice how many cars with California plates are driving around Southern Nevada. If the tourist industry is closed, why are there so many?

It’s time to crack down on people living here who have not transferred their car registrations to Nevada. Even in “normal” times, all one has to do is see all the vehicles with California plates dropping off or picking up kids at schools around town.

If you live here, your car should be registered in Nevada.

MOST READ
1
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
2
Frequent visitor hoping Las Vegas will be as fun as it has been
Frequent visitor hoping Las Vegas will be as fun as it has been
3
Dangerous winds, thunderstorms possible for Las Vegas area
Dangerous winds, thunderstorms possible for Las Vegas area
4
A reason to smile: Some Las Vegas-area businesses reopen
A reason to smile: Some Las Vegas-area businesses reopen
5
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST