LETTER: Time for Nevada to crack down on car registration scofflaws

Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon

Even with the limited amount of driving I am doing these days, I can’t help but notice how many cars with California plates are driving around Southern Nevada. If the tourist industry is closed, why are there so many?

It’s time to crack down on people living here who have not transferred their car registrations to Nevada. Even in “normal” times, all one has to do is see all the vehicles with California plates dropping off or picking up kids at schools around town.

If you live here, your car should be registered in Nevada.