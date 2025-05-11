LETTER: Time for Nevada to tax EV drivers

According to the Review-Journal’s Wednesday editorial, Clark County residents are currently paying 75 cents per gallon in gasoline taxes with 23 cents of that tied to the indexing program for road maintenance that Assembly Bill 530 seeks to extend. Apparently in Nevada, electric vehicles generally don’t pay specific road maintenance taxes or fees beyond their standard registration fees.

While some states have implemented additional fees for EVs to account for reduced fuel tax revenue, Nevada does not charge extra for EVs.

If not too late in this session, I would like to suggest to our legislators that such a fee/tax be implemented based on annual mileage driven by EV users because they contribute to the wear and tear of our roads.